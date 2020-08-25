7shifts Appoints Jason Barr as Chief Technology Officer

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2020 --7shifts today announced that Jason Barr has joined its executive leadership team in the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Barr brings a wealth of IT experience leading the technology and information security operations for industry-leading companies across North America. As CTO, Barr will guide the transformation of 7shifts' technology and development practices in preparation for its future growth, including security, governance, strategy, and enterprise architecture.



"We are ecstatic to welcome Jason to our leadership team to support our acceleration and next stage of growth," says Jordan Boesch, founder and CEO of 7shifts. "Jason has the depth of expertise across all stages of company scale to confidently guide the implementation and development of systems, structure, compliance, and protocols required to support our growth while keeping us and our clients secure."



Throughout his 20-year career, Barr has held senior-level positions at technology companies across North America. His responsibilities spanned a broad range of technical initiatives and requirements, including policy development, creating security programs, cloud transitions, and building high-performing teams.



Most recently, Barr was CIO/CISO at Aptean, a global leader in enterprise business software, providing targeted ERP, Supply Chain Management and Compliance Solutions, with 3,000+ employees and 5,000+ customers. During his time in this role, Barr integrated over 30 acquisitions and managed over 70 data center consolidations, streamlining and simplifying integration projects across the enterprise. He also oversaw the transition of multiple SaaS products from on-premise to cloud-hosted, creating operational and cost-saving efficiencies.



Previously, Barr held senior technology roles at Logitech and Truition, an eCommerce provider servicing clients such as JP Morgan Chase and SiriusXM Satellite Radio. He has consulted for a number of high-growth technology companies in the insurance, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical sectors.



"7shifts is a dynamic company with a strong team, incredible potential, and a solid technical foundation to build from," says Barr. "Joining Jordan and the rest of the capable leadership team to help scale the business and provide meaningful solutions to restaurants everywhere is a great opportunity that I'm excited to be part of."



