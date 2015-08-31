A Soul-Searching Passage to India for the First Time Visitor Into the Sub-Continent with Compass India Holidays

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2015 --One is never ready. Ideally there is no such thing like being ready or right time. Whenever you are reading this, it is the right time. Whenever you are thinking about it, it is the right time. Travel is not about the time it's about you. It's not something that you are good at, it's something you do – like breathing.



A first time trip to India can be overwhelming, perhaps daunting. India has so much to offer, to see, to taste and to feel. One gets entwined into her senses and move at her pace. The innate culture, slowly, seeps into the traveller's senses, leaving them aching for more.



It is arduous to choose between chaos and peace or in other words, between Varanasi and Khajuraho. Keeping in mind the length and breadth of the country, a first-time visitor to India should use personal discretion in deciding the places of interest.



India has always allured travellers with its medieval past, unique monuments, vibrant colours and the warmth of its populace. Whether it is the poster monument of Taj Mahal or the Palaces of Rajasthan, tours to India are beckoning visitors from all corners of the world, with visions of exotic people and a land overflowing with a vibrant past.



Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd, a luxury travel company, with deft expertise in sculpting customized itineraries for tourists coming for the first time in India recommend a minimum of two week in the country to imbibe the spirit of India.



"North India is renowned for its glorious palaces and magnificent forts saddled by various tombs and ancient ghats or river banks. Whereas, Southern India boasts of ancient temples, the serene backwaters and lush green countryside. We assure our guests a life changing experience, hence we weave the tour keeping their priorities in mind." says Vedika Chandwani, an avid traveller herself and one of the senior travel consultants with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd.



Travelling to India necessitates detailed logistical planning and this is where Compass with its expertise steps in. Deluxe rooms and luxury camps, with all modern amenities and comfort, bottled water throughout the tour, an amicable escort accompanies the guests during the trip. Visits to local markets and a meal with a local family in their home, a jaunt to a sacred temple or viewing the sunset from the rooftop of a deserted fort, makes the travel experience, unparalleled.



From greeting upon arrival to all ground travel, train tickets and boat rides, to special permits to visit remote areas, Compass handles the smallest details with utmost care and efficiency.



As mentioned earlier there is no such thing called best time, but keeping in mind that India is a hot tropical country, it is best to avoid the scorching summer. It is difficult to defeat Sun's wrath and yet remain cool and cheerful. The winter months, however, are very pleasant and usually more enjoyable.



This wondrous passage to India ideally begins in New Delhi. Delhi exhibits a fusion of 'old meets new'. It's the city that has witnessed the rise and fall of many empires, ascend and descend of small and mighty. The Forts, pillars, and abandoned ruins bear testimony to that. Juxtaposed to that is the sprawling new city, with expansive gardens, soaring skyscrapers and bustling shopping malls.



All international flights, however, connect to Mumbai too.



If it's a first time trip to India, then the Taj Mahal is an absolute must. It is revered as one of the Seven Wonders of the World. It is essentially a tomb that the mighty emperor Shah Jahan built for his beloved queen, Mumtaz Mahal. It is believed that Shah Jahan lost interest in his empire after he lost his favourite wife and queen and devoted his remaining life in building this monument of love. It is located at Agra, approximately 200kms from Delhi.



Rajasthan has been considered as the poster boy of Compass. Its royal palaces, magnificent forts, and rich folklore never cease to cast a spell. After years of thoughtful research, itineraries have been designed and crafted keeping the diverse travel needs in mind.



The escort and guide on all escorted tours arrange for the clients to visit various traditional fairs and folk dances which have been prevalent for years and are seeped into the culture.



Another very interesting destination is Varanasi, also known as Benaras. Situated on the banks of the Holy River Ganges, it is considered a sacred city for Hinduism, Jainism and has a very important place in Buddhism. It is regarded as the spiritual capital of India.



Tour guides employed with Compass India Pvt. Ltd, who escort guests in Varanasi hail from the city. They are familiar with all lanes and by lanes and nooks and corner of the holy city.



All tours including destinations like Varanasi, Khajuraho, Kerala and Rajasthan, can be customized and personalized according to client's preference and priority.



