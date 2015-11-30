Aberstar Fast Freight: Transforming Daily Cross-Border Shipping Challenges Into Opportunities for Business Growth

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2015 --Just ask Mike Rogers, the youthful General Manager of Aberstar Fast Freight (a Canadian carrier specializing in cross-border freight services) in Mississauga, Ontario.



"Allies, good neighbors and cousins…that may be true. But make no mistake -- Canada and the US are two different countries with two different shipping systems, each with their own set of rules. Attempting to ship products without a strong knowledge of the regulations in place on either side of the border is not a risk you want to take with your business."



With added anti-terror legislation and constant changes to customs regulations, cross-border shipping is becoming increasingly complex. Shippers need to keep an eye out for the unexpected pitfalls that can arise from an ever-changing system. Mike knows from experience that partnering with the right cross-border service can be the key to your success.



"Hiring the wrong service provider at any level of the supply chain can produce disastrous results, unwanted delays and hefty fines."



Turning the daily challenges of cross-border shipping into opportunities for your business



Aberstar Fast Freight specializes in providing flexible, agile and swift cross-border shipping solutions for shippers, brokers and 3PL companies on both sides of the border. Aberstar Expedited is an on-demand, door to door cross-border freight service available seven days a week. Noted for its reliability and cost-effectiveness, Aberstar LTL service is an award-winning, leading freight service provider in the industry.



The Aberstar team brings extensive shipping experience, extended infrastructure and countless contacts in the industry. They're skilled in creating customized shipping solutions that factor in client deadlines and budgets, as well as any special requirements for particular businesses.



50 years of combined experience in cross-border shipping



The Aberstar team brings more than 50 years of combined experience in cross-border shipping to the table, and they know that communication is essential for client satisfaction. Roger Ranger, Aberstar's custom brokerage liaison officer, explains.



"Our aim is to provide a problem free cross-border movement of goods. We make sure the basics are covered, and that everything has gone though a licensed custom broker. But things like product-specific regulations, anti-dumping laws, and old fashioned human error can sometimes cause delays to occur. If and when such issues come about, we ensure that all parties are informed right away so that remedial and full compliance can be achieved immediately."



Compliance is the key to Aberstar's success



Mike Rogers discusses the juggling acts that Aberstar's team performs daily in order to ensure client satisfaction.



"The nature of this business is fraught with challenges. As a manager with many assets on the road at any given time, safety is obviously at the top of the list, especially when dealing with two different sets of regulatory bodies in the US and Canada, as well as security concerns. It's essentially an intricately managed jigsaw puzzle of human assets, equipment and client demands. Needless to say is it not a simple balancing act, but compliance is the essential everyday mantra, and the key to preserving that delicate balance."



Cross-border shipping is simple and straightforward when you can rely upon a professional



According to Mr. Rogers, the simplicity lies in partnering with the right service provider.



"It's as simple or as complicated as you want to be. You're only a phone call away from sending your goods swiftly across border. But choosing the wrong service can set you up for complications, delays and financial losses." It's essential to do your research and select a reputable service provider who knows how to handle the journey all along the supply chain.



Cross-border freight is a highly specialized business, and carriers like Aberstar make sure to spend time on educating shippers with regard to the process. Aberstar dispatches custom clearance coordinators who work with shippers to make sure that all paperwork is filed correctly and that all deadlines are met. Aberstar drivers are experienced, licensed, trained and vetted to ensure clients are provided with a secure freight channel from beginning to end.



In order to provide seamless and swift cross-border freight services, Aberstar Fast Freight actively participates in border security programs including CTPAT (Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism), PIP (Partners in Protection), CSA (Customs Self-Assessment) and FAST (Free and Secure Trade). This is in addition to the various background checks regularly performed by Aberstar trainers and safety officers in order to ensure the utmost compliance with all rules and regulations.



