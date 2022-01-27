Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2022 --Access Elevator specializes in providing homeowners and businesses with a selection of indoor mobility solutions including vacuum elevators for Pittsburgh, Morgantown, WV, Rochester, Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. While the benefits of installing home elevators are endless, Access Elevators discusses three specific benefits of vacuum elevator technology for individuals with limited mobility. These benefits include:



1. Size

Compared to other home elevator solutions, vacuum elevators are small in size and only take up the same or less amount of space as an elevator shaft. As a self-supporting system that requires no extra machinery room or drastic home remodeling, homeowners with limited space will love these home elevators.



2. Low Maintenance

Vacuum elevator technology does not require frequent and costly maintenance like other elevator models. If properly maintained, vacuum elevators should be checked every 4-5 years to ensure optimal durability and safety.



3. Flexibility

Vacuum elevators are among the most flexible home elevators on the market. Not only are they easily installed by trained professionals, but they can be uninstalled and relocated to a new location if necessary.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator provides a range of accessibility solutions, including vacuum elevators, to homeowners throughout Pittsburgh, Morgantown, WV, Rochester, Erie, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. As a family owned business with more than half a century of experience offering the most innovative accessibility technologies, Access Elevator has gained a reputation for their unparalleled customer service and dedication to helping their clients find the right mobility technologies for their specific needs.



As proud distributors and installers of PVE vacuum elevators, Access Elevator labors tirelessly to ensure that their clients have the technological solutions required to improve indoor independence and safety. Providing three unique models including the PVE 30, 37, and 52, Access Elevator works with clients to find the right fit for their lifestyle and wallet. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about vacuum elevators!