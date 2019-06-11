Sheridan, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --Aquabanq is ready to commence construction on a modern aquaculture plant in Millinocket, Maine after two years of development, planning, and preparations.



The plant will be able to produce 8 million pounds of finest, fresh, U.S. farm-raised Atlantic salmon per year by 2022.



The salmon from our facilities in Maine will reach consumer plates in Boston, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and everywhere in-between within hours of harvest to ensure peak freshness.



Use of proven RAS technology and advanced materials reduces both Production Cost and CapEx per pound of fish. Strong financial projections of our aquatic farm are driven by strong product demand, state-of-the-art technology, and prudent expenditure management.



Americans eat over 980 million pounds of salmon each year, most of it is imported from offshore farms in Chile, Canada, and Norway. We can and must do better!



By raising our fish in modern recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) close to market, we seek to provide a smart resource of seafood with the smallest carbon footprint that is free from antibiotics, hormones, vaccines, and diseases.



By 2025, our production capabilities for Atlantic salmon in Maine will be scaled up to reach 22 million-pound-mark annually.



About Aquabanq, Inc.

Aquabanq, Inc. is a sustainable land-based aquaculture business set to grow high-quality U.S. farm-raised Atlantic salmon.



Find out more about the company: https://www.aquabanq.com land-based salmon aquaculture

Aquabanq, Inc.30 N Gould St Ste RSheridan, WY 82801U.S.A.