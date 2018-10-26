Ariana Grande Tickets on Sale for Pepsi Center in Denver at Event.Tickets

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour Tickets for Pepsi Center in Denver on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2018 --Ariana Grande is hitting the road for a 42 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Pepsi Center in Denver, CO on April 20, 2019.
Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour Live in Denver, CO
Event.Tickets sells Ariana Grande tickets at Pepsi Center in Denver.
Ariana Grande announced her Sweetener World Tour dates on October 25, 2018 as part of her North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Boston, Chicago and New York
About Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande's career started on Broadway when she was 13 years old. On her way to superstardom she received a starring role on the hit Nickelodeon show, Victorious, as Car Valentine. In 2011 she embarked on her music career with the sound track Music from Victorious. Two years later she released her first studio album, Your Truly. Since then, she has became a superstar recording artist. She has released a total of four studio albums and has had a number one hit song for over 3 weeks.
Fans can find Ariana Grande tickets at Pepsi Center in Denver at Event.Tickets. At this time it is unclear when tickets will go on sale according to the singer's website, but tickets can be purchased at any time without a membership at Event.Tickets.
Ariana Grande Tour Dates
March 18 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 22 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
March 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
April 10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
April 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
April 18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
April 20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
April 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 2 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
May 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
May 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
May 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
May 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
May 28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
June 4 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
June 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 8 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
