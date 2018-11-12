Backstreet Boys Tickets on Sale for Moda Center in Portland at Event.Tickets

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Tickets for Moda Center in Portland on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2018 --Backstreet Boys are hitting the road for a 43 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Moda Center in Portland, OR on July 30, 2019.
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Live in Portland, OR
Event.Tickets sells Backstreet Boys tickets at Moda Center in Portland.
Backstreet Boys announced their DNA World Tour dates on August 8, 2018 as part of their North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Orlando, Denver and Boston.
About Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys formed in 1993 in their hometown of Orlando, FL. Three years later they quickly climbed the international pop charts with their debut self-titled album. In 1997 they released their debut album in the U.S. titled Backstreet's Back. Later that year they released their self-titled album in the United States. MTV and radio started playing their music in heavy rotation. Over the course of their career they have become the best selling boy band of all time with over 100 million records sold world wide. Over their history they have won many awards including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best International Album.
In a recent interview with Billboard Brian Littrell commented about the longevity of the group. "The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do," said Littrell. His bandmate Howie D added, "We're living the next chapter that hasn't been told yet, and that's exciting. When this group started 26 years ago -- and through all the highs and lows of our career -- we've had to learn it wasn't about us as individuals but about what's best for the group."
Fans can find Backstreet Boys tickets at Moda Center in Portland at Event.Tickets. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday November 14, 2018 and can be purchased any time before then without a membership at Event.Tickets.
Backstreet Boys North American Tour Dates
July 12 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 14 -- Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 15 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 17 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 20 -- Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 22 -- Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
July 24 -- Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome
July 25 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 27 -- Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 29 -- Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
July 30 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Aug. 1 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Aug. 3 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Aug. 4 -- San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
Aug. 5 -- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Aug. 7 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 8 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 10 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 12 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 14 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Aug. 15 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Aug. 17 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 18 -- Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 20 -- Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 21 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 23 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Aug. 24 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Aug. 26 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 27 -- Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
Aug. 28 -- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Aug. 30 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Aug. 31 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 1 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 3 -- Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome Convention Center
Sept. 4 -- Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sept. 6 -- St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 7 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Sept. 8 -- Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Sept. 10 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sept. 11 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Sept. 13 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 14 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 15 -- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
About Event.Tickets
Event.Tickets is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Customer Satisfaction Rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer
Event.Tickets is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Event.Tickets
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Event.Tickets
Website: Event.Tickets/Backstreet-Boys