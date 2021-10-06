Best Buy Autos Warns People Against Misusing Its Brand Name

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2021 --The Best Buy Autos, the largest used car dealer in Sydney and nearby areas, warns people and businesses relating to fraudulent websites that claim themselves as the owner of the Best Buy Autos.



Best Buy Autos, founded by Maz Haddad, has been in business since 1975 as a used car dealership specialist. Maz Haddad is the sole owner of Best Buy Autos, and he has over 25 years of experience in the auto industry with a database of over 5000 quality used cars throughout Australia.



How Maz Haddad Became the Sole Owner of Best Buy Autos



It is no more secret that Maz Haddad is an international entrepreneur with innovative ideas and international experience who established a new way of doing things that had never been done before in the history of mankind.



Not only that, but he has numerous locations spread all over the world, like Chamber town, Liverpool, Victoria, etc.



All of this began when he was in school.



At the age of 12, when his friends were riding their pushbikes down the street, Maz Haddad was buying them at auctions, restoring them, and later selling them for profit. As his first steps into the world of sales, Maz learned about purchasing, refurbishing, and selling. As early as 15, he had already decided what his future would hold.



He was learning the ropes and growing his knowledge during these early days. Maz Haddad began to spray paint on Tangerine Street, Villawood, and grew up around spray-painting and painting cars until one of the Parishes in Merrylands opened a car yard opposite the train station. Henceforth, he transformed from a boy and a bike into a man and a motorcar.



By the time he was 18, Maz had achieved the unthinkable: he applied for a motor dealer's license. Having grown up as the youngest person ever to get a license to sell and buy cars, he never could have imagined how surprised he would be when his dreams came true.



Once his license had been granted, Maz set out to find himself a yard where he could begin building a brand that would eventually reach far beyond the shores of Australia.



All these hassles led Maz, when he turned 31, to encounter a businessman who offered him the chance to go abroad to start exporting cars. Having a desire to learn more about his trade and expand his capabilities, Maz went to America to export cars to South Africa, of all places.



His first stop was Miami, Florida, where he rented a unit after he migrated from Australia. He spent his weeks between the two countries for a couple of years. After achieving much success in two years, Maz experienced some horrible ordeals. During one of his trips to the country, he contracted malaria and became very ill. After recovering from his illness, he was kidnapped by his own staff on another trip. Fortunately, his staff took a bribe in order to free him. Despite these terrifying incidents, he continued to export to Africa, ultimately making him one of the region's largest car exporters.



However, Maz faced many challenges during his time in the car industry, not the least of which was approving loans to people who were not ideal candidates. People with bad luck in the past, as well as single moms, and pensioners in their retirement, have a difficult time getting an affordable car to help them with their daily lives. These people deserved a chance, and Maz was determined to give them one.



In 2008, with the help of a business partner, David, they established a finance company, In House Finance, to provide opportunities to those who would otherwise have no choice but to struggle.



Within a year, they had a finance business generating $20 million a year and securing cars for those who needed them most. Of course, this went hand in hand with selling cars, so they could sell to more people and turn over more stock. In 2014, David sold Alliance its share of the business to Maz and rebranded the business, which is now taken over by Maz.



After a few years, Maz travelled to Dubai to relax, enjoy, and retire. However, true to form, this was not to be. As Maz stepped foot on UAE soil, he discovered a completely uncharted landscape filled with so many things to learn from this international entrepreneur that he couldn't help but get back up and start fresh here in this exciting new place.



In addition to his auto business, he invested in and established businesses in Construction, Luxury Consulting, Conveyancing, and Accounting. He also launched Dubai's first free consignment service, which would allow people to sell their cars with him or through him at no cost. He sold the first of these businesses within six months, increasing its value by no less than 20%. As a result of his drive for perfection, everything ran smoothly, and the customers began to flow in. Originally, these showrooms were dreams and factory shells, but now they are self-sufficient and successful businesses.



It is unimaginable that a businessman like Maz could achieve so much fame in such a short period of time. Maz Haddad has created not only state-of-the-art facilities, but also cutting-edge websites, nest practice social media accounts, and technology to make them all function smoothly.



Unlike any other app in the world, Cars Always Wanted provides each dealer, buyer, and seller with a totally virtual experience they will never forget. With Maz's vision of Dubai car buyers and sellers being able to buy and sell cars easily and hassle-free in just 30 minutes, this was previously only a dream.



Within one year, Maz's accomplishments become obvious. Best Buy Autos and Cars Always Wanted to have the largest, brightest, and best showrooms in Dubai. Their luxury and convenience are unparalleled by any other car buyer in the UAE.



All of this fast-paced activity led to Maz Haddad becoming one of Sydney's most successful businessmen.



Even the teams at Best Buy Autos are headed up by Maz Hadad, helping you sell your used car and even find your next one quickly and easily. Best Buy Autos also sell new vehicles with a custom order facility for discerning buyers seeking the best price on luxury cars.



Maz Haddad Warns Fake Shippers



In the course of his business, Maz Haddad had been successful for many decades, but due to health issues and family problems, he was unable to continue, hence he had to shut down.



However, as Maz was a leader within his own community for whatever he did, others copied always.



That being said, some people are literally taking advantage of his position and are misusing the brand name he has built with his sweat over the years.



According to Maz Haddad, the Best Buy Auto owner, "there's a new breed of scammers that is coming up with ingenious ways to circumvent the security measures and ownership of the Best Buy Autos."



These scammers pose as "owners" of Best Buy Autos in order to misuse the brand name. It has been seen, identifying, and investigating that fake shipping and companies claim to own Best Buy Autos. As a consequence, it's been established that the brand's reputation is being harmed.



Fraudsters have created fake brands with the names Best Buy Autos Liverpool and Best Buy Autos Campbelltown, which are not owned by Maz Haddad. It has also been reported that there are fake people trying to exploit the brand name Maz Haddad has built over time.



Maz Haddad said, "I would like to inform the public at large that we are not currently working with any dealership or partnership and have neither appointed trading partners nor appointed agents for any dealership or branch in any manner."



Therefore, the public is advised not to tap into these fake websites, mistaking them to think they belong to Best Buy Autos. The only and only owner of Best Buy Auto is Maz Haddad, and no other owner, partner, or proprietor is involved.



Moreover, Maz Haddad has no connection to these duplicate websites, and we have no control over the information you share with them.



That being said, Best Buy Auto has already taken legal action to safeguard the public and consumer interest, and anyone who breaks the regulations or misappropriates a company's name or ownership will suffer severe legal consequences.



Anyone trying to manipulate the markets in the name of "Best Buy Autos" would be slapped with strong penal measures.



The public, manufacturers, traders, and dealers are hereby cautioned against such unscrupulous individuals and their online fraud activities, and we will not be held liable for any business dealings with such dishonest individuals.



