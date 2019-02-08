Billie Eilish Tickets on Sale for Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO at Event.Tickets

Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep World Tour Tickets for Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2019 --Billie Eilish is hitting the road for a 21 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on June 5, 2019.
Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep World Tour Live in Morrison, CO
Event.Tickets sells Billie Eilish tickets at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison.
Billie Eilish announced her When We All Fall Asleep World Tour dates on February 4, 2019, as part of her North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Portland, Kansas City and Nashville.
About Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish released her debut EP Don't Smile At Me in 2017. Shortly after the release of that album Apple Music named her the Up Next artist of the month in October 2017. Her hit single Ocean Eyes went viral and received over 87 million streams on Spotify in July 2018.
On her All American Road Show tour stop in Morrison, MO fans will see special Denzel Curry.
Fans can find Billie Eilish tickets at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison at Event.Tickets. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 8, 2019, and can be purchased any time before then without a membership at Event.Tickets.
Billie Eilish 2019 Tour Dates:
April 13 -- Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
April 20 -- Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
May 29 -- San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 31 -- Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
June 1 -- Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
June 2 -- Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park (outdoors)
June 4 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
June 5 -- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 7 -- Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
June 8 -- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
June 9 -- Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
June 11 -- Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
June 12 -- Laval, QC @ Place Bell
June 14 -- Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 15 -- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
June 19 -- New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
June 20 -- Washington, DC @ The Anthem
June 21 -- Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 23 -- Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
July 11 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
July 13 -- San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
