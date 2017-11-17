Blake Shelton Tickets on Sale at Stub.Tickets for TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --Country music icon, Blake Shelton, will bring his Country Music Freaks tour to TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL on Feb 23, 2018.
Blake Shelton Tickets in Moline, IL at TaxSlayer Center.
Blake Shelton announced his Country Music Freaks tour on Monday Oct. 30, 2017 beginning in the winter of 2018.
Blake Shelton has been posting a lot on his Facebook page. Everything from his new album Texoma Shore to becoming People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive to promoting a new tour. He asked a very simple question on his Facebook page, "Goin on tour in 2018!! Where are my Country Music Freaks at?? See y'all out there!"
Blake Shelton, released his debut self-titled album in 2001. Over the course of his career he has won nearly 100 music awards, has 5 platinum albums, and is a judge on the popular NBC show, The Voice.
Tickets are selling fast for his tour stop in Moline, IL on February 23, 2018.
Country Music Freaks Tour Dates
Feb. 15 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Feb. 16 -- Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarket Arena
Feb. 17 -- Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
Feb. 22 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 23 -- Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
Feb. 24 -- St. Louis, MO. @ Scottrade Center
March 2 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
March 3 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center
March 8 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Philips Arena
March 9 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 10 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
March 15 -- Columbus,OH. @ Nationwide Arena
March 16 -- Baltimore, M.D. @ Royal Farms Arena
March 17 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ Wells Fargo Center
About Stub.Tickets
Stub.Tickets is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.6/5.
Stub.Tickets is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
