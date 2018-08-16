Carrie Underwood Tickets on Sale for Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln at Event.Tickets

Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty Tour Tickets for Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2018 --Carrie Underwood is hitting the road for a 54 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE on June 21, 2019.
Carrie Underwood announced her Cry Pretty Tour 360 dates on August 8, 2018 as part of her North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Nashville, Chicago and Houston
About Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood rose to fame when she won American Idol in 2005. Later that year she released her debut studio album, Some Hearts. Her second album, Carnival Ride had the best weeks from any female artist and earned her two Grammy's. Since then she has released four additional albums including her newest album, Cry Pretty. She has sold more than 65 million records, won over 170 music awards and her albums have been certified Platinum 24 times.
Underwood shared the news of the tour along with other exiting family news with Rolling Stone. "Mike (Fisher), Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," the singer said, beneath a silver balloon that read "baby."
Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty Tour Dates
May 1 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
May 3 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 4 — N. Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
May 6 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
May 9 — Phoenix, AZ. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 11 — Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Garden Center
May 12 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
May 14 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
May 16 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 18 — Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena
May 21 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center at Rose Garden
May 22 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
May 24 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 25 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 28 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 31 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
June 2 — Winnipeg @ Bell MTS Place
June 9 — Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena
June 10 — Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre
June 13 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
June 15 — Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
June 16 — Indianapolis, ID @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 18 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
June 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
June 21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
September 10 — San Diego @ Valley View Casino Center
September 12 — Los Angeles @ Staples Center
September 14 — Salt Lake City@ Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 16 — Denver @ Pepsi Center
September 18 — Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
September 19 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 21 — Houston @ Toyota Center
September 22 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
September 24 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
September 25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
September 27 — Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena
September 29 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
September 30 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
October 2 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden
October 4 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
October 5 — Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center
October 10 — Boston @ TD Garden
October 12 — Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena
October 13 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 16 — Cleveland @ Quicken Loans Arena
October 17 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 19 — Atlanta @ Philips Arena
October 20 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
October 23 — Memphis @ FedEx Forum
October 24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 26 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
October 27 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
October 29 — Chicago @ United Center
October 31 — Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena
