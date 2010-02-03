Century Controls International, Inc. Acquires PetroResources, Inc. through a Share Exchange.

Burnsville, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2010 -- Century Controls International, Inc. (the “Company”) (Pink Sheet Symbol “CUYC”) announces it has acquired PetroResources, Inc., a Nevada corporation through a share exchange. PetroResources is in the oil and gas industry and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.



Terms of the exchange agreement required members of the old board of directors to resign. Newly appointed board members are Daniel J. Elling as Chairman and Vincent R. Guertin as Secretary and Jeffrey Mills as director.



The Company previously sold its shares in Century Controls, Inc., a subsidiary.



Details of the exchange are being sent out to shareholders of record November 30, 2009. Details may be requested from the Company at (952) 838-3838.



About Century Controls International, Inc. [CUYC.PK]

Century Controls International, Inc. is the parent company of PetroResources, Inc. (Petro), which is engaged in the purchasing, management and holding of producing oil & gas well properties. Petro currently holds in excess of 370 well interests located in 16 states. The corporate revenue model has initially incorporated a royalty and non-operating working interest income basis. This design is a means of establishing a long-term track record with a sufficient yield that will prove attractive for developing a larger asset based royalty income management program. Petro’s proprietary methodology used to assess, acquire and manage (not operate) its company oil & gas holdings, provide longevity and fairly consistent revenue streams that see less fluctuation than industry prices. Diversification together with its reinvestment strategy enables Petro to reduce risk and maintain revenues.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

