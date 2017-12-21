Charlie Puth Tickets for Voicenotes Tour in PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC at MasterTicketCenter

Charlie Puth Brings His Voicenotes Tour To Charlotte at PNC Music Pavilion. Tickets Available at MasterTicketCenter.
Jackson Heights, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2017 --Charlie Puth will bring his 2018 The Voicenotes tour to PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC on July 27, 2018.
Charlie Puth announced his 2018 The Voicenotes tour on Monday Dec. 18, 2017 beginning in the summer of 2018.
Charlie Puth announced his tour on Twitter. "Come see me on the #VoicenotesTour with @HaileeSteinfeld! Pre-sales start 12/19 at 10am local time."
Charlie Puth rose to fame from several YouTube videos that went viral. In 2016 he released his debut album, Nine Track Mind and in 2018 he will release Voicenotes. Over the course of his career he has won five music awards. Four of his awards are for the song See You Again.
Charlie Puth 2018 Tour Dates
7/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
7/13 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
7/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
7/19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
7/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
7/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
7/25 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For The Performing Arts
7/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
7/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
7/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
8/2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
8/3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
8/5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
8/6 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
8/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
8/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
8/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater
8/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
8/15 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
8/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/18 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harvey's Outdoor Arena
8/20 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
8/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
8/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion @ Irving Music Factory
8/24 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
8/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
8/29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
8/31 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/1 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
