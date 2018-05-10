Christina Aguilera Tickets on Sale for Fox Theatre in Detroit at Event.Tickets

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2018 --Christina Aguilera Liberation Tour Tickets for Fox Theatre in Detroit on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Pop superstar, Christina Aguilera, is hitting the road for a 22 city tour in support of her new album, Liberation. One of the most anticipated tour stops is at Detroit Fox Theatre in Detroit on October 13, 2018.
Christina Aguilera announced her Liberation Tour dates on May 9, 2018 for her 22 city tour. Other North American tour dates include Chicago, Denver and Boston.
This will be the first time Christina Aguilera has toured in a decade. She announced a new album last week. Liberation, is her first album in six years and her pop comeback will stretch into the fall.
Aguilera is known for her wide vocal range in her pop songs. She has also appeared in hit TV shows like The Mickey Mouse Club and The Voice. She has also appeared in blockbuster movie Burlesque.
Aguilera started her career on the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993 with Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling. In 1999 she released her self-titled debut album. Over the course of her career she has sold over 50 million records, has five number 1 hit songs and has won over 225 awards. Some of the awards include Best New Artist, Female Artist of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.
Christina Aguilera 2018 Tour Dates:
09/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
09/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
09/30 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/03 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/06 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/08 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/11 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
10/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
10/19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/22 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre – Oakland
10/24 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/01 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
11/03 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
11/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
11/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
11/13 – St. Petersburg, FL @ The Mahaffey Theatre
