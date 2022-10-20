Colao & Peter Emerges as a Leading Landscaping Company in Arlington and Great Falls, Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2022 --Landscaping is a unique way of adding aesthetics and value to the property. Homeowners can use landscaping as a part of their outdoor living space. A property with a landscaped area allows its owners to socialize with guests and family while enjoying a place they can call their own. The landscaping elements, including foliage, trees, plants, stones, rocks, water features, and structures like benches, add to the property's value and can be used to highlight architectural accents.



Colao & Peter is a landscape architecture and construction company offering residential landscape services, including the design and installation of the front, back, and side yards and entrances. As a family-owned and operated business, Colao & Peter serves the needs of their clientele with the utmost integrity and professionalism, from initial consultation to final design and installation.



Before starting any project, the Colao & Peter team performs an in-depth analysis of the client's needs to ensure each project's design, function, and value. They discuss the requirements with the client and present multiple design options. The goal is to ensure the client is satisfied and comfortable with the decision they made together to avoid surprises after the completion of the project.



As a leading landscaping company in Arlington and Great Falls, Virginia, Colao & Peter takes a collaborative approach to each project, making them an excellent choice for one's landscaping needs. With years of experience and expertise in the industry, the landscape design team at Colao & Peter will work with clients to design the right outdoor space for their homes, creating the perfect atmosphere for any occasion.



The team is focused on details and goes the extra mile to ensure no detail goes unchecked. Their landscape design is excellent, their masonry work is exceptional, and they can handle any size project, no matter how small or large. In addition to landscape design, the company specializes in custom pools in Arlington and Great Falls, Virginia.



About Colao & Peter

Colao & Peter is a full landscape architecture and design firm. They pride ourselves in their ability to transform any outdoor space into a personal paradise. With a full team of designers, landscape architects and project managers with an eye for extensive attention to detail, they produce the highest-end results for their clients.