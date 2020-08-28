Congress Introduces Bill in Support of Local Newspaper Industry - Gannett Stock Poised for Big Gains

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2020 --GANNETT, the largest owner of local community newspapers nationwide - is on the brink of taking a huge jump - in anticipation of a successful bill currently making its rounds in the U.S. Congress.



Gannett has taken a beating over the last year, falling roughly 80% off its 52-week high. The sharp drop was mainly due to COVID-19.



At $1.59 per share at the time of this writing, this makes for a unique opportunity to acquire Gannett stock on the cheap, and to enjoy its ride to the top as the bill gathers steam headed towards the finish.



To prove the point, there has been very HEAVY insider buying in the last 6 months. According to SEC filings - 7 of the company's top executives, including the CEO, Michael Reed, have been buying BIG since March of this year - gobbling up over 400,000 shares between them! (Source:OpenInsider.com)



Congressional bill in the works... unusually Heavy Insider Buying..Coincidence?? We think not!



When the major financial press and news media picks up the story of this industry-shaking, market-moving congressional bill, as they shortly will - it will be too late to get in on buying Gannett stock as we all watch it SKYROCKET from under $2 a share, to the moon!



Expect this news to soon dominate the financial and mainstream news media landscape!



The bill is gaining more and more support in Congress every week. Introduced on 7/16/20, the bill already has major bi-partisan support.



As of this writing - just two months from the time the bill was first introduced - it already has 44 Congressional Co-Sponsors! This number only continues to grow larger at a fast and steady rate.



Some industry analysts are displaying bearish sentiment publicly - as they quietly amass millions of shares under everyone's radar!



Consider this your alert!



The top 20 institutional and mutual fund holders currently hold around 90,000,000 shares. Yes, you read that right - 90 MILLION shares GOBBLED UP by large Wall Street firms and mutual funds!



279 Institutional holders currently own around 90% of all shares outstanding! (Source:Yahoo Finance)



Click here to Read the New Bill here: H.R.7640 - 116th Congress (2019-2020): Local Journalism Sustainability Act



Or go to the following link directly:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/7640



See the following video on how the bill originally came to be: Video On The Origins of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act H.R. 7640



Or go to the following link directly:

https://youtu.be/TV1A27I936E



Gannett is clearly mentioned as the major beneficiary of all this in the last 2 minutes of the video.



So go ahead and get as much Gannett stock for $2 as you can RIGHT NOW, and we will see you again by the end of the year sitting on a mountain of cash!



Disclosure: Investment Research and Stock Alert by StockAlert.Pro



We are long Gannett stock.

We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinion. We are not receiving compensation for this research or article. We have no relationship, business or otherwise, with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



