In the ripe year of 1984, the same year that Corporate Fleet Services was established, Cirrus Aircraft was founded by homemade plane tinkers Dale and Alan Klapmeier in Duluth, Minnesota. While only a few planes were produced in the early days, the Klapmeiers continued to gain popularity and revenue for the next 15 years, setting up its headquarters and mass-producing small planes in 1999.



By the year 2001, this all-American aircraft company accounted for over 10% of the entire market in single-engine piston planes. However, Cirrus was not immune to the recession, causing them to lay off a great deal of their financial force in the year 2008--but this dip wasn't the end for Cirrus.



By 2009 Cirrus began to boost production to 8 aircraft per week, compared to their previous 3-4 aircraft in previous years. While Cirrus put up the good fight to make it on their own, they were eventually acquired by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft. Today they are still manufacturing quality aircraft with a total of nearly 8,000 aircraft sold to date.



