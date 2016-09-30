Deena Danielle Photography LLC Offers Unmatched Quality Fashion Photography

North Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --In a world saturated with imagery, where 2 billion digital pictures are uploaded everyday, it has become absolutely necessary for one to find the most proficient photographer who can create outstanding images at competitive prices. Even though there is a perception that quality photography service comes with a hefty price tag, Deena Danielle Photography LLC puts an end to all such conceptions by offering top class photography service at the most affordable rates. The services offered by the company range from fashion photography, swimwear photography, to studio photography and more. Deena Danielle has been acknowledged for her seminal works that have been published on international platforms as well as won awards on a diverse range of occasions. Helping the customers to portray their vision, she brings unsurpassed quality craftsmanship to the work. This Miami based photographer takes pride in having Honors in the Bachelors of Fine Arts with a specialization in photography from University of Iowa. Her works have been published in magazines such as Pump Magazine, Coco Fashion Magazine, Flawless Magazine, Fashion & Wine Magazine, Dining out Miami Magazine, and Delusse Magazine.



Having a huge number of clients who are pleased with the service offered, Deena Danielle Photography LLC pursues to grow every single day. Unraveling the path for one to avail the best quality photography service, the company has become the first choice for many. The awards won by Deena Danielle are ATPI Contest Beginning Open, ATPI Fall Contest Beginning Sports/Action, Photography Award Southeast Iowa Super Conference, and Honorable Mention The Association of Texas Photography Institute.



Enabling one to capture his or her vision through her photography, she does not only bring unparalleled workmanship but also offers cutting-edge technology.



About Deena Danielle Photography LLC

Deena Danielle Photography LLC is the most reputed photography service provider that offers photography services like fashion photography, studio photography, swimwear photography, food photography, and much more.



For more information, please visit http://www.deenadanielle.com



Contact:

Deena Danielle Photography LLC

deena.thiel@gmail.com



