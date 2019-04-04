Pune, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2019 --According to this study, over the next five years the Dermocosmetic Productsmarket will register a 4.45%CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19349.94million by 2023, from US$ 15561.72million in 2018.In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Dermocosmetic Productsbusiness, shared in Chapter 3.



This reportpresents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dermocosmetic Productsmarket by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.



This study considers the Dermocosmetic Productsvalue generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

1. Cream Products

2. Liquid and Lotion Products



Segmentation by application:breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

1. Combination Skin and Neutral Skin

2. Dry Skin

3. Oily Skin

4. Sensitive Skin



This report also splits the market by region:Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Middle East and Africa



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

1. L'Oreal S.A.

2. Pierre Fabre

3. Unilever

4. Procter and Gamble

5. Shiseido

6. Bioderma

7. NeoStrata Company, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson)

8. Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG



