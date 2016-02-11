Detroit Area Eye Doctor Included as Life Member in the National Registry of Who's Who

Ferndale, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Dr. Howard Crane, eye doctor at Crane Optical in Ferndale, MI has been recognized for his professional excellence and impact on his professional field with an inclusion as a Life Member in the National Registry of Who's Who. This national registry is compiled by American Biographical Publications, Inc. and recognizes outstanding professionals who have made an impact in the community and their profession.



Dr. Crane has been treating patients in the greater Detroit area for nearly 45 years. He is one of the most experienced optometrists in the area and is known for his expertise and professional accomplishments.



"I treat patients as more than just patients," said Dr. Howard Crane. "I treat patients like family, like I've been doing since 1972, and like my father before me, who began our practice way back in 1949. You might say that providing your family with quality eye wear and quality eye care has been our greatest family tradition."



Crane Optical is one of the longest standing operations in the Ferndale community. Dr. Howard Crane and his father Dr. Leonard Crane have provided care for tens of thousands of happy patients over the practice's six decades in existence. The philosophy of Crane Optical is to ensure that everyone receives proper treatment and eye care. They encourage patients to seek regular checkups to detect any existing health issues affecting vision in order to treat them before they advance and become irreversible.



At Crane Optical, patients of all ages have access to comprehensive eye exams as well as pre- and post-operative care for laser eye correction. They provide minor medical treatment as well as complete contact lens care. Additionally, Crane Optical offers a large selection of designer and specialty frames, with an on-site lab that can provide fast services and emergency repairs.



Dr. Crane and his staff are committed to helping their patients achieve the best vision possible. They accept most optical insurance and also offer financing through Care Credit.



About Dr. Howard Crane

Dr. Crane completed his undergraduate education at Michigan State University and received his O.D. degree from Ohio State University, College of Optometry. He is licensed to practice optometry in both Michigan and California, and is also licensed in the use of diagnostics and pharmacological agents as well as the treatment of ocular surface diseases. He is a member of the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce and the Ferndale Merchants Association.



For more information about Dr. Howard Crane and the services he offers at Crane Optical in Ferndale, MI, please visit www.craneoptical.com.