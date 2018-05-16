Drake Tickets on Sale for Sprint Center in Kansas City at Event.Tickets

Drake and the Migos Tour Tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2018 --Hip-Hop superstar, Drake, is hitting the road with Migos in support of his new album, Scorpion. One of the most anticipated tour stops for his Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour is at Sprint Center in Kansas City on July 31, 2018.
Drake announced his tour dates on May 14, 2018 for his Aubrey and The Three Migos tour. Other North American tour dates include Chicago, Brooklyn and Boston.
This will be the first time he has toured in two years. He announced a new album earlier this week titled Scorpion.
Drake started his career on a TV show called Degrassi: The Next Generation in the early 2000's. His passion for music inspired him to leave the TV show. In 2010 he released his debut album, Thank Me Later. Over the course of his career he has topped the Billboard chart's with a number 1 hit single, 25 Top 10 Hits and has won nearly 100 awards. Some of the awards include Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.
Fans can find Drake tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City at Event.Tickets. Tickets can be purchased any time without a membership and without a presale code at Event.Tickets.
Drake and Migos 2018 Tour Dates:
07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
07/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
