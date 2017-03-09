Ed Sheeran Tickets on Sale for BOK Center in Tulsa, OK at Stub.Center

Ed Sheeran Divide World Tour Tickets for BOK Center in Tulsa on Sale at Stub.Center
Superstar singer, Ed Sheeran, will bring his "Divide" World Tour to BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on August 29.
Ed Sheeran announced tour dates on March 8, 2017 for BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. Other Ed Sheeran Divide World Tour dates include Denver, Dallas and Houston.
Ed Sheeran is performing arena concerts all over the world, but has plans for stadium tours at some point in his career. Ed Sheeran told Rolling Stone Magazine in a recent interview, "I want to do stadiums everywhere. Like George Strait's level, he tours every four years, does a couple of stadiums."
In 2011, Ed Sheeran released his debut album, Shortland Street. Over the course of his career he has won 44 music awards. These awards include Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and BRIT Awards. His album, X, spent 74 consecutive weeks in the top ten for album sales. That surpassed Adele's album, 21, which spent 71 weeks in the top ten.
Ed Sheeran Tour Dates
June 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
June 30 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
July 1 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 7 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 9 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 14 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 15 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 18 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
July 19 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 22 - Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
July 23 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
July 25 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 29 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
July 30 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 2 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
August 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
August 5 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 6 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
August 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 15 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 17 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
August 18 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 19 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 22 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 25 - Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
August 29 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 30 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
August 31 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
September 2 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
September 3 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
September 5 - Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
September 7 - Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Center
September 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
September 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
September 12 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
September 15 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
September 17 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
September 19 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
September 22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 27 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
September 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 3 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
October 6 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
