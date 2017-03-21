Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull Tickets on Sale for SAP Center in San Jose, CA 2017 at MTC

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull 2017 Tour Coming to SAP Center in San Jose
San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2017 --Latin Music Superstars, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, will bring their tour to the SAP Center in San Jose, CA on Friday June 9, 2017.
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull tickets at SAP Center in San Jose, CA.
Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias announced tour dates on March 20, 2017 for their North American Tour. Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Sacramento, Los Angeles and Phoenix.
Pitbull shared his excitement about the tour on Twitter saying, "The party is about to arrive! @enriqueiglesias and Pitbull on tour with @CNCOmusic. Tickets on sale Friday, 3/24 at 10am #EnriquePitbullTour"
Meanwhile Enrique Iglesias told his followers on Facebook, "Going on tour this summer with mi hermano Mr @Pitbull and our special guest @CNCO!!! Can't wait to see you guys out there!!!! Don't miss it!!!! #SUBEMELARADIO"
In 2015 Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias toured together. That same year Enrique Iglesias won 12 awards including a Latin Grammy and 11 Billboard Awards.
Fans can find Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias concert tickets for SAP Center in San Jose. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday March 24 at 10am.
Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias Live!
June 3 -- Chicago @ Allstate Arena
June 6 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 8 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 9 -- San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
June 10 -- Los Angeles @ STAPLES Center
June 14 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 16 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 17 -- San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
June 18 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 22 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 23 -- Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
June 25 -- Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
June 28 -- Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
June 30 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden
July 5 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 6 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
