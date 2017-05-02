Fall out Boy Tickets on Sale for Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO 2017 at Stub.Center

Fall Out Boy Announces MANIA Tour Stop for Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2017 --Superstar group, Fall Out Boy, will bring their tour to Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday October 21, 2017.
Fall Out Boy announced tour dates on April 30, 2017 for their North American Tour, MANIA. Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Detroit, Fairfax and Seattle.
Pete Wentz, Bassist of Fall Out Boy, told Rolling Stone that growing up was a little rough in Chicago until he found out there were others like him. "I didn't look like anyone there or feel like anyone. I felt like an outsider in my own town," he says. "It wasn't until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world with the other people who didn't fit in."
Over the course of the Fall Out Boy's career they have won 27 awards including Favorite Alternative Band from American Music Awards, Best Group and Viewer Choice from MTV Video Music Award.
Fans can find Fall Out Boy tickets for Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO at Stub.Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday May 5 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at Stub.Center.
Fall Out Boy's 2017 Fall Tour Dates
October 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
October 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
October 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 24 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 25 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
October 27 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
November 2 - Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
November 3 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
November 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
November 5 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
November 7 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
November 8 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
November 10 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
November 12 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
November 14 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
November 15 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
November 17 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
November 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
