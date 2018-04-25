Fleetwood Mac Tickets on Sale for Nationwide Arena in Columbus at Event.Tickets

An Evening With Fleetwood Mac Tour Tickets for Nationwide Arena in Columbus On Sale at Event.Tickets.
Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame legends, Fleetwood Mac, is hitting the road for an Evening With Fleetwood Mac tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is at Columbus Nationwide Arena in Columbus on November 7, 2018.
Fleetwood Mac announced tour dates on April 25, 2018 for their An Evening With Fleetwood Mac Tour. Other North American tour dates include Chicago, Denver and Boston.
Fleetwood Mac recently parted ways with legendary guitarist and singer, Lindsey Buckingham. In a meeting earlier in the year they decided to part ways and bring in former Tom Petty guitarist, Mike Campbell and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn.
Mike Campbell recently told Rolling Stone, "I was sitting in my yard by my pool contemplating my future without my partner [Tom Petty], which was going to be a dark place in a lot of ways," he says. " I said, 'Give me a day to think it over.' The more I thought about it, the more I though it could be great. I've known Stevie for years and we've always been very creative together."
Fleetwood Mac formed in London during 1967. A year later they released their self-titled debut album. Over the course of the bands history they have released a total of 17 studio albums, sold over 100 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
Fleetwood Mac - An Evening With Fleetwood Mac Tour
October 3 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 6 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 10 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 12 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 14 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
October 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
October 20 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
October 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 26 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
October 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
October 30 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
November 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
November 3 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 5 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
November 7 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
November 10 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
November 12 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 14 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 17 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
November 19 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
November 21 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
November 23 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
November 25 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
November 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
November 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
December 3 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
December 6 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
December 8 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
December 11 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
December 13 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
February 5, 2019 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
February 7 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 9 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
February 13 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
February 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
February 18 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
February 20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
February 22 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
February 24 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
February 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
March 5 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 9 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
March 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 13 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 15 - Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER
March 20 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 26 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 31 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
