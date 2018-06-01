Florence The Machine Tickets for High as Hope Tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN at MasterTicketCenter

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2018 --Florence The Machine will bring their High as Hope tour to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on October 2, 2018.
Florence The Machine announced their High as Hope tour on Tuesday May 29, 2018 beginning in late summer of 2018.
Florence The Machine announced their tour on Facebook. "High As Hope Tour North America.
Fall 2018. Support in select cities from Kamasi Washington, St. Vincent, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Beth Ditto, Wet, Grizzly Bear, Perfume Genius. General sale available from 10am local on June 1st."
Florence The Machine formed in London in 2007. Two years later they released their debut album, Lungs. That same year they received the Critics Choice award at the Brit Awards. Their unique sound blends various genres of music including rock and soul. Throughout their career they have won nearly 25 awards including Best Song, Band of the Year and Musician of the Year.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 1, 2018.
Florence and The Machine 2018 Tour Dates:
08/09 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
09/10 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
09/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
09/15 – Denver, CO @ Grandoozy Festival
09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/30 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/09 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
10/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
