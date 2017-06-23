Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2017 --Foo Fighters Tickets on Sale for Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR at Stub.Center
Rock n Roll Supergroup, Foo Fighters, will bring their "Concrete and Gold" tour to Matthew Kight Arena in Eugene, OR on December 5.
Stub.Center sells Foo Fighters tickets at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR.
Foo Fighters announced tour dates on June 20, 2017 for Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR. Other tour stops for Foo Fighters Concrete and Gold Tour dates include Nashville, Cincinnati and Spokane.
Foo Fighters posted an announcement on their website in the form of a handwritten note. The note stated "Remember that "break" we were taking? Well… We lied." Lead Singer, Dave Grohl went on to add that they spent the last six months secretly recording a new album that will fry stereos.
In 1994, Dave Grohl, started the Foo Fighters. Over the course of their career the Foo Fighters have won over 25 music awards, played sold out shows at Wembley Stadium, Wrigley Field and countless arenas worldwide.
Fans can find Foo Fighters tickets at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR at Stub.Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday June 29 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at Stub.Center.
Foo Fighters Concrete and Gold Tour Dates:
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open'er Festival
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
10/07 – San bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17
10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum
10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena
10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena
11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/18-19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
About Stub.Center
Stub.Center is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.6/5.
Stub.Center is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact
Company Name: Stub.Center
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@stub.center
Website: www.stub.center/Foo-Fighters