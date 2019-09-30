From Small Distributor to Internationally Accredited Aggregator, Aman Bhangu Is the New Boss in the Digital Music Industry

New Castle, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --While plenty of independent artists are aware of music aggregators like TuneCore and CD Baby, it seems the India-based Trendy Beat Network is throwing its hat in the distribution ring, becoming the youngest digital music aggregator.



Aman Bhangu, the Founder & CEO, of Trendy Beat Network. The company was founded in February 2014, starting from the nationwide service provider, Trendy Beat Network now accredited the status of digital music aggregator.



In 2017, Trendy Beat Network launched India's first On-Demand distribution service FMD Media, which awarded Startup of The Year by Golden Bridge Awards, USA the very same year.



On 24 August 2019, the company launched another product in the market which affected all the other global players, called Easy Distro. Offering the highest 96% revenue without any one-time charges or subscription, Easy Distro gained 4700 record labels in the first 30 days of launch.



During a phone interview with Aman, he told our journalist about their next plans. The company has another product ready for launch in October which is dedicated to Indian artists and record labels. Aman yet not revealed the name, but told us the product overview. It has 8 Digital Stores and 8 Telecom networks for CRBT including. Gaana, Wynk Music, Hungama, JioSaavn, iTunes/Apple Music, Spotify, Airtel, Idea, Vodafone.



Trendy Beat Network created strong public relations with distributors around the world and offering them a white-label distribution service which is fully managed by them.