Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Tickets on Sale for Tacoma Dome in Tacoma at Stub.Tickets

Garth Brooks Returns to Tacoma, WA for First Time in 19 Years. Get Concert Tickets at Stub.Tickets
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2017 --Country music legend, Garth Brooks with special guest Trisha Yearwood, will bring their tour to the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA on Saturday Nov 4, 2017.
Stub.Tickets sells Garth Brooks tickets at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.
Garth Brooks announced his Tacoma, WA tour date on September 20, 2017 for his North American Tour. Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Indianapolis, Atlanta and Lincoln, NE.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood shared their excitement about their upcoming Nov 4th concert at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on Facebook. Garth Brooks shared his excitement about this show with a hype video on Facebook. This will be the first time that Garth Brooks has performed in Tacoma in 19 years.
In 2012 Garth Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has also won 13 Country Music Awards, including five Entertainer of the Year Awards and two Album of the Year Awards.
Fans can find Garth Brooks concert tickets for Tacoma Dome in Tacoma at Stub.Tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday September 29th at 10am. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at Stub.Tickets.
Garth Brooks Tour Dates
9/23 3PM - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
9/23 7:30PM - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
9/24 3PM - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
9/24 7:30PM - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
10/5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/7 3PM - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/7 7:30M - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/8 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
10/20 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/21 3PM -Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/21 7:30PM - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/22 3PM - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/22 7:30PM - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/4 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
2/27 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
3/18 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
About Stub.Tickets
Stub.Tickets is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer: Stub.Tickets is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Stub.Tickets
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@stub.tickets
Website: http://www.stub.tickets/Garth-Brooks