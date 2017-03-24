Garth Brooks Tickets on Sale for Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO at MTC

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Tickets on Sale for Sprint Center in Kansas City at MasterTicket.Center
Jackson Heights, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2017 --Country music legend, Garth Brooks with special guest Trisha Yearwood, will bring their tour to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on Saturday May 6, 2017.
MasterTicket.Center sells Garth Brooks tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO.
Garth Brooks announced his Kansas City tour date on March 22, 2017 for his North American Tour. Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Lubbock, Las Cruces and Champaign.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood shared their excitement about their upcoming May 6th concert at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Facebook. They shared video with the caption "The next stop on the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is... This is the LAST stop for this state! – Team Garth." The video goes on to show Garth in Kansas City Saturday, May 6th 7:30 PM.
In 2012 Garth Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has also won 13 Country Music Awards, including five Entertainer of the Year Awards and two Album of the Year Awards.
Fans can find Garth Brooks concert tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City at MasterTicket.Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday March 31st at 10am. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at MasterTicket.Center.
Garth Brooks Tour Dates
3/24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
3/25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center – 3 PM
3/25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center – 7 PM
3/26 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
3/30 – Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
3/31 – Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
4/1 – Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena – 3 PM
4/1 – Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena – 7 PM
4/2 – Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
4/7 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
4/8 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center – 3 PM
4/8 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center – 7 PM
4/9 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center – 3 PM
4/9 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center – 7 PM
4/28 – Champaign, Ill. @ University of Illinois State Farm Center
4/29 – Champaign, Ill. @ University of Illinois State Farm Center – 3 PM
4/29 – Champaign, Ill. @ University of Illinois State Farm Center – 7:30 PM
4/30 – Champaign, Ill. @ University of Illinois State Farm Center
5/6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
About MasterTicket.Center
MasterTicket.Center is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer: MasterTicket.Center is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: MasterTicket.Center
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@masterticket.center
Website: http://www.masterticket.center/Garth-Brooks