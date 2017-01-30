Garth Brooks Tickets on Sale – United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX 2017 at MTC

Jackson Heights, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2017 --Country music legend, Garth Brooks with special guest Trisha Yearwood, will bring their tour to the United Supermarkets in Lubbock, TX on Saturday April 1, 2017.



Garth Brooks announced his Lubbock, TX tour date on January 18, 2017 for his North American Tour. Other shows included on this tour include Memphis, Edmonton and Albany.



Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood shared their excitement about their upcoming April 1st Concert at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas on Facebook. They asked their fans "TEXAS are YOU ready for more GARTH?!"



In 2012 Garth Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has also won 13 Country Music Awards, including five Entertainer of the Year Awards and two Album of the Year Awards.



Garth Brooks Tour Dates



Sat 01/28/17 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

Sun 01/29/17 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

Thu 02/02/17 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Fri 02/03/17 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Sat 02/04/17 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Fri 02/17/17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sat 02/18/17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sun 02/19/17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Thu 02/23/17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Fri 02/24/17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sat 02/25/17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Fri 03/10/17 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Sat 03/11/17 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Sun 03/12/17 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Sat 04/01/17 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena



