Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Cystic fibrosis also known as mucoviscidosis is a genetically-inherited disease. It is one of the most common genetic disorders found in the Caucasian children. The incidence of cystic fibrosis varies among populations, and is substantially less common in Asian and African populations as compared to the people of Caucasoid origin of Europe and North America, with a marked difference within each country.
Cystic fibrosis is a chronic disease. The production of a high-salt containing sweat and secretion of abnormal viscous mucus are the major symptoms of cystic fibrosis.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Cystic Fibrosis market to grow at a CAGR of 32.50 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Cystic Fibrosis market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various generic and branded therapies used in the treatment of cystic fibrosis which includes:
- Small Molecules
- Biologics
Further, the market is segmented on based on route of administration and dosage form. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the Global Cystic Fibrosis market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market and also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.
TechNavio's report, the Global Cystic Fibrosis Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the APAC region and the EMEA region; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Key Vendors
- Actavis
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Gilead Sciences
- Novartis
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Other Prominent Vendors
- Abbott
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- Insmed
- Pharmaxis
- PharmaSwiss
- Genzyme
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Neovii Biotech
- Novo Nordisk
- Proteostasis Therapeutics
- PTC Therapeutics
- United Medical
- Venus Remedies
Market Driver
- Unmet Needs in the Market
Market Challenge
- Expensive Treatment
Market Trend
- Increase in Public Awareness
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Actavis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Insmed, Pharmaxis, PharmaSwiss, Genzyme, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Neovii Biotech, Novo Nordisk, Proteostasis Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, United Medical, Venus Remedies
