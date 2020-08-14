GoDonut Gets in the FabFitFun Box

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2020 --Announcing a new way to enjoy the GoDonut this fall. . . delivered with the yummy treats of the world renowned FabFitFun Box.



GoDonut, an American tech company rooted in California, would like to officially announce its partnership with FabFitFun (FFF) this fall. The GoDonut is the world's most universal and portable stand for smartphones and tablets, holding up to 97% of the most common hand-held devices. The GoDonut dissolves the hassle of managing one's devices on the go. It allows users to secure their smartphones and/or tablets at three different angles, requires no assembly, and is completely hands-free. Get the most out of smart devices and experience how the GoDonut can add synchronicity to the next conference call, study session, culinary endeavor, or workout routine.



FFF is a lifestyle membership that is best known for its top-selling product, the FabFitFun (FFF) Box. The FFF Box features an array of different, full-size products across multiple industries such as beauty, fashion, fitness, and tech. Each product is specially curated to enhance the active and chic lifestyle of the subscriber.



The GoDonut is the perfect companion for those who demand style and durability, making it a fitting addition to this fall's FFF box.



Check out the FabFitFun website and become a member to receive their new Fall Box.



GoDonut is also available at Walmart, Amazon, and their website—freshly baked, gluten free, and the only donut without any calories.