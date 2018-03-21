Godsmack and Shinedown Concert Tickets for Pepsi Center in Denver

Godsmack and Shinedown Coming To Pepsi Center In Denver on July 31, 2018.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2018 --Shinedown and Godsmack will bring their co-headlining tour to Pepsi Center in Denver on July 31, 2018.
Shinedown and Godsmack announced their co-headlining tour on Tuesday March 19, 2018 beginning in the summer of 2018.
In a recent Facebook post Godsmack shared their excitement by saying, "We wanna be the first to let you all know that this summer, we're hitting the road with our brothers in Shinedown, and special guests Like A Storm and RED SUN RISING on select dates! Presale begins Wednesday at 10am local time and general tickets will be on sale Friday at 10am local time. So buckle up everyone, cause HERE WE COME!!"
Shinedown released their debut album Leave a Whisper in 2003. Over the course of their career they have sold over 10 million albums world-wide and have 11 Billboard Mainstream Rock number one singles. The Sound of Madness has been the band's most commercially successful album. It stayed in the Billboard Top 200 charts for 120 consecutive weeks.
Godsmack released their self-titled debut album in 1998. They quickly rose to fame with the sound that was produced on their first record. Songs like Whatever and Voodoo were on a constant radio rotation. Over the course of their career they have won 10 music awards. These awards include Rock Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Outstanding Rock Band.
Godsmack and Shinedown Tour Dates
Jul. 22 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Jul. 24 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Jul. 25 - Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
Jul. 27 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jul. 28 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Jul. 29 - Des Moines, IA @ KAZR Bday Show
Jul. 31 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 02 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 03 - Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Aug. 04 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 06 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 08 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug. 11 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 12 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
Aug. 14 - North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Aug. 15 - Biloxi, MS @ Coast Coliseum
Aug. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 18 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 19 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 22 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 24 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 25 - Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center
Aug. 26 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 28 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 29 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
Aug. 31 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sep. 01 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sep. 02 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
