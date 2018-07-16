Good Charlotte Tickets on Sale for Showbox in Seattle at Event.Tickets

Good Charlotte Generation Rx Tour Tickets for Showbox in Seattle on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2018 --Good Charlotte, is hitting the road for a 32 city North American tour that includes stops in Canada, Mexico and the United States. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Showbox in Seattle, WA on November 18.
Good Charlotte Generation Rx Tour Live in Seattle, WA
Good Charlotte announced their Generation Rx Tour dates on July 9, 2018 as part of their North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Cleveland, Dallas and Kansas City.
About Good Charlotte
Good Charlotte formed in 1996 outside of Washington D.C. Four years later they released their debut self-titled studio album. Over the course of their career they have won awards for Best Rock Video, Favorite International Band and Best Single. The group has been very involved with PETA. In 2012, guitarist Billy Martin won PETA's vegetarian of the year award.
Good Charlotte is set to release their seventh studio album in September titled Generation Rx.
Good Charlotte North American Tour Dates
October 12, 2018 - Mexico City, Mexico - Open Air ACMX?
October 13, 2018 - Puebla, Mexico - Tecate Comuna?
October 16, 2018 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
October 17, 2018 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
October 19, 2018 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
October 20, 2018 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
October 21, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
October 23, 2018 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
October 25, 2018 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
October 26, 2018 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
October 27, 2018 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall at the Fairgrounds
October 28, 2018 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
October 29, 2018 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
November 01, 2018 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
November 02, 2018 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
November 03, 2018 - Grand Rapids, MI - Monroe 20
November 04, 2018 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
November 06, 2018 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
November 07, 2018 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
November 09, 2018 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
November 10, 2018 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
November 11, 2018 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
November 12, 2018 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
November 14, 2018 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater?
November 15, 2018 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
November 16, 2018 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
November 17, 2018 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
November 18, 2018 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
November 20, 2018 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theater
November 21, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
November 23, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
November 24, 2018 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl at The Palms
About Event.Tickets
