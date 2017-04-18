Gorillaz Tickets on Sale for KeyArena in Seattle, WA 2017 at MTC

Gorillaz Concert Tickets Announced for KeyArena in Seattle, WA.
Jackson Heights, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --Superstar group, Gorillaz, will bring their tour to Key Arena in Seattle, WA on Saturday September 30, 2017.
Gorillaz announced tour dates on April 17, 2017 for their North American Tour. Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Kansas City, Las Vegas and Red Rocks in Morrison, CO.
Gorillaz updated their Facebook and Twitter account with a simple message saying , "We're Off #Humanztour."
Over the course of the Gorillaz career they have won several awards including Band of the Year from GQ Awards, Best Modern Rock New Artist Clip and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist Clip from Billboard Video Music Awards.
Fans can find Gorillaz tickets for KeyArena in Seattle, WA at MasterTicket.Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday April 21 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at MasterTicket.Center.
Gorillaz 2017 Tour Dates:
06/10 – Margate, UK @ Demon Dayz Festival
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
07/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Summer Festival
07/17 – Colombia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/28-30 – Icheon, KR @ Valley Rock Music & Arts Festival
07/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
09/15-17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival
09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/30 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center
10/05 – Los Angeles CA @ The Forum
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
