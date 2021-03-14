Gshopper Announces Strategic Cooperation with ROZI to Jointly Develop eCommerce Market

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2021 --Gshopper, benchmark of the cross-border eCommerce market and one of the best shopping sites worldwide, has signed a far-reaching cooperation agreement with ROZI tech, outlining a joint strategy to offer smart home appliance for global consumers. Both companies are the leading names of the industries. ROZI has extensive expertise in the smart home industry, while Gshopper successfully serves the market with one-stop eCommerce shopping platform services. The strategic cooperation agreement establishes ROZI and Gshopper's vision to develop the eCommerce market together.



Introduction of the Strategic Cooperation Between Gshopper & ROZI



Founded in 2012, Gshopper is the world's trendiest online shopping platform enabling global consumers to become real global shoppers. It is a cross-border eCommerce conglomerate with more than twenty cooperative partners and eight senior centers worldwide. Its shopping platform utilizes internet technology to provide online shopping services. And it collaborates with many premium brands to develop a one-stop eCommerce shopping solution. Gshopper utilizes its one-stop eCommerce shopping solution to implement the cooperation strategy with ROZI, which is centered on achieving the key goal such as providing genuine goods at a fair price, improving the shopping experience of global shoppers, and expanding in the eCommerce industry. Gshopper's mission is to bring all of the popular products from all over the world to online shoppers in any country.



This strategic cooperation is an important milestone for the growth strategy of both companies. ROZI provides smart home appliance such as ROZI robot vacuum, while Gshopper distributes the products and services of ROZI globally to new and existing customers. Regionally, the strategic cooperation provides ROZI a shopping platform to promote their smart home products and further integrate their customer resources, supply chains, etc. These new initiatives aim to offer global shoppers faster and more convenient access to the high-quality authentic products.



The Strategic Partnership Increases Their Cooperation in the Following Areas



During the period of the strategic cooperation, global consumers have been able to fetch coupons and buy ROZI products on Gshopper. The strategic collaboration will help ROZI extend its reach to the worldwide population of more than 20 regions, over 156 countries that Gshopper's delivery network covers, bringing high-quality ROZI products to more customers worldwide. Gshopper will develop a supply chain and backend system to integrate inventory management.



When a customer places ROZI products on Gshopper, Gshopper's proprietary order management system will analyze data through big data and AI technology to determine whether the product is shipped overseas or shipped from local warehouses and dispatch courier accordingly. This will significantly improve delivery efficiency of ROZI products.



As part of its ongoing eCommerce-channel push, Gshopper provides more pick-up options for ROZI digital customers. Since teaming up with Gshopper, global consumers can now shop the ROZI products from Gshopper to access high-quality authentic goods with timely delivery and at reasonable prices. During Gshopper's online sales promotion in 2020, ROZI's international products sales increased a lot more than usual.



The pioneering partnership combines ROZI and Gshopper— one of the largest online shopping platforms, to generate exciting new eCommerce initiatives. The strategic collaboration will allow Gshopper and ROZI to benefit from each other's regional coverage and improve sales globally. These initiatives will bring added value for both companies.



About Gshopper

Gshopper is the first e-importer in the eCommerce market, it is strives to offer consumers the best online shopping experience. Gshopper's commission is to help customers worldwide live a global lifestyle – anytime and anywhere – online and through their mobile devices. Gshopper has received several rounds of venture capital close to $100M and continues to be a cross-border eCommerce industry leader. So far, Gshopper has been operated eight senior centers and 136 warehouses, covering 156 countries.



