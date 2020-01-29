Hong Kong Recruitment Firm, DSJ Global, Reports Surge in Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --As a leading recruitment agency for the procurement and supply chain industry, DSJ Global HK supports both businesses and candidates looking to get ahead. Working across a range of locations, including Hong Kong, Yuen Long Kau Hui, Tsuen Wan and Kowloon, the firm provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are designed to better cater to the needs of this unique and growing sector.



Logistics and supply chain management jobs in Asia offer a wealth of opportunities to talented individuals who want to get ahead. Roles exist across the spectrum, from procurement and technical operations to logistics, working at different levels to refine and develop functions such as procurement within a range of businesses. As in any sector growing at this kind of pace one of the major challenges for businesses in need of logistics and supply chain professionals is finding the right people.



DSJ Global HK are experts when it comes to connecting up people and organisations, working in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui to ensure that talent and businesses can match. "DFJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Founded in 2008, DSJ Global is well established as an end-to-end supply chain specialist, assisting in solving the key challenge for this industry: talent. As supply chains become more fragmented and intricate it's essential for businesses to build teams of talented people who can innovate and create to design a robust approach for the future. As part of Phaidon International group, DSJ Global partners with 70+ world-leading companies in reimagining the way that procurement and supply chain recruitment is handled to create new opportunities for development and growth.



DSJ Global is redefining expectations with respect to logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia. The firm invests in the latest and most innovative recruitment technology and cutting edge training to enable clients to upgrade and improve the way that talent is sourced and to give individuals tools and opportunities to define careers. DSJ Global HK has built strong networks, in Asia and globally, connecting with talented logisticians, engineers, buyers and managers, as well as a range of leading businesses, to help ensure that recruitment into the procurement and supply chain sector is positive and productive. As the world and industry evolves, the key challenge in every organisation is ensuring that there are people in place who can help to steer the business through the waters of change.



To find out more information about Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia, visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk/jobs/asia



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +4420 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +852 3008 1901.



Notes to Editors:



- For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk



- DSJ Global delivers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment for the procurement and supply chain industry, offering a new perspective on hiring into this crucial area. Talent acquisition remains one of the key challenges for progress in this burgeoning market and, as specialists for the industry, DJS Global is ideally positioned to deliver recruitment that supports greater growth.