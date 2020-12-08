ILLI Announces Partnership with Ronald Mcdonald House

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --Today ILLI announced their Nonprofit Christmas Wishlist Campaign, a new program that they are piloting with a few chapters of the Ronald McDonald House Charities. For families who may have a tradition of volunteering or giving to charities during the holidays, but aren't quite sure how to get involved this year during the pandemic, ILLI's nonprofit program is designed to let donors purchase specific items online from each nonprofit's wishlist, and have those items shipped directly to the chapter's location.



Participating nonprofits, like Ronald McDonald House Charities, tell ILLI exactly what they need at each location, and ILLI builds a wishlist that donors can shop from. Nonprofits can also run a fundraiser alongside their wishlist allowing donors to easily add on a cash donation with their gift purchase.



"It's been really heartwarming to see the response from donors knowing that they're buying a gift that will directly benefit a family or child in need." says Jason LeBlanc, CEO at ILLI. "From day one we've always wanted to make charitable giving part of our company culture, so we're really excited to launch our nonprofit program and share that joy of giving with our community."



Features and benefits of ILLI's nonprofit program include:



- Free for nonprofits to use, and 100% of proceeds go to each nonprofit



- ILLI manages shipping logistics so that donors don't have to worry about entering the nonprofit's address during online checkout



- ILLI helps tell the story of each individual chapter so that donors can learn more about the work they're doing in the community



ILLI's nonprofit program is live now on their website here: iliterallyloveit.com/nonprofits.



About ILLI

ILLI is a Dallas based tech startup that was founded in 2020, with a mission to 'Take the Guesswork Out of Gifting.' ILLI aggregates shoppable content from brands that are focused on unique products for kids. Through their app you can discover the best sustainable, educational, and thoughtful gifts for kids; create a profile for each member in your family; and follow your friends to find out what they love most.



Contact:

Jason LeBlanc

CEO & Co-Founder, ILLI

337-962-5418

jason.leblanc@illiapp.com

https://www.iliterallyloveit.com