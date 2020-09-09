Independent National Rap Duo PrettiEmage Newly Released Album"Legacy" Has the Entertainment World Talking

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2020 --PrettiEmage pronounced as 'Pretty Image' is a Hip Hop and R&B duo sisters from Tampa, Florida. The duo's 'Legacy', a new album released on August 14, 2020, has taken the entertainment world by storm. Since the release, prominent labels and executives have been praising them for their excellent art form. It's not the first time when the sisters have caught the attention of these labels.



PrettiEmage is been formed by Riley sisters – Jaleesah 'Mizz Attitude' Riley and Zaya 'Baby Girl' Riley. There is a perfect blend of Hip Hop, R&B, and Pop. They started their career in 2016 and have been taking the world by storm ever since. Their amazing art form has got them amazing awards and accolades in the industry. Their albums have hard driven beats and are fueled with energetic lyrics that gather the attention of every listener.



The rapper sisters were exposed to art from an early age while growing up in an art-driven family. They were destined to follow the path and were aware of it from the very beginning. Over the years, they've polished up their skill and have made heads turn with their amazing art. While being independent artists, they've shared the stages with mainstream performers, such as 95 South, Ying Yang Twins, Dru Hill, Lloyd, Jagged Edge, K Michelle, and likes of others.



They've been graced with the following awards:



- Independent Music Award (Female Artists of the Year) – 2018

- Underground Music Award (Female Artists of the Year) – 2018

- X-POZE-ING Music Award for Best Song 'Turn Up' – 2019

- Nominated for Atlanta Independent Music Award for Group of the Year – 2019

- Nominated in five categories in Underground Music Award – 2019

- Won Best Album of the Year in Underground Music Award – 2019

- The Akademia Music Award for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song 'Gucci' – 2020



As their new album 'Legacy' takes the world and art lovers by storm, there is no doubt that the sisters are best at what they do.



For booking or any inquiry, you can visit their website,http://www.PrettiEmage.com



They can also be found on social media platforms – SoundCloud: @PrettiEmage, Snapchat: @Emage2018, and Reverbnation: @PrettiEmage.



The duo is managed by Risky Bizness Entertainment. To interview PrettiEmage, you can write to RiskyBiznessEnt@gmail.com.



You can hear the album at:



Album Link

https://songwhip.com/pretti-emage/legacy



Song Link

https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/pretti-emage/id1177827003

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJWpTua3Ct4g_WaWDpVrdQ

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=dm_aw_ps_adp?search-alias=digital-music&k=Pretti+Emage



About PrettiEmage

PrettiEmage pronounced Pretty Image, is an American Hip Hop and R&B duo originating from Tampa, Florida formed by two sisters, Jaleesah "Mizz Attitude" Riley and Zaya "Baby Girl" Riley. Their music, which is a blend of Hip Hop, Pop, and R&B first entered the music scene back in 2016. Since then their music has soared their career and even won them a plethora of accolades for their musical accomplishments.



Contact: Alfonsa Riley.

Tampa,

Florida,

USA



Website:

http://www.PrettiEmage.com



Social Media:

https://www.Facebook.com/PrettiEmage

https://www.Instagram.com/Pretti_Emage"