Jack White Tickets for Boarding House Reach Tour in Baxter Arena in Omaha, NE at MasterTicketCenter

Jackson Heights, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --Jack White will bring his 2018 Boarding House Reach tour to Baxter Arena in Omaha, NE on April 23, 2018.
Jack White announced his 2018 Boarding House Reach tour on Tuesday Jan. 16, 2017 beginning in the spring of 2018.
Jack White announced his tour on Facebook. "Jack White Live 2018 Tickets on sale January 26 at 10am local time."
Jack White rose to fame with his band The White Stripes. In 2012 he released his debut solo album, Blunderbuss and in 2018 will see the release of Boarding House Reach. Over the course of his career he has won nearly 40 music awards.
Jack White 2018 Tour Dates
Apr. 19 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Apr. 20 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
Apr. 21 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
Apr. 23 -- Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
Apr. 24 -- Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Apr. 25 -- St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
Apr. 27 -- Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
Apr. 29 -- Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
Apr. 30 -- Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
May 1 -- Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
May 2 -- Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
May 4 - 6 -- Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 25 - 27 -- Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
May 27 -- Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
May 29 -- Washington, DC @ The Anthem
June 1 - 3 -- New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
June 4 -- Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater
June 6 -- Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
June 7 -- Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena
June 8 -- Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
June 9 -- Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 27 -- London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
June 28 -- London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
July 2 -- Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
July 3 -- Paris, FR @ L'Olympia
July 4 -- Paris, FR @ L'Olympia
Aug. 6 -- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Aug. 8 -- Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
Aug. 9 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir
Aug. 11 -- Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Aug. 12 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Aug. 13 -- Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre
Aug. 15 -- San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Aug. 19 -- Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 21 -- San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Aug. 22 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
Aug. 23 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan
