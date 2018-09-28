Kelly Clarkson Tickets on Sale for Resch Center in Green Bay at Event.Tickets

Kelly Clarkson Meaning of Life Tour Tickets for Resch Center in Green Bay on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Kelly Clarkson is hitting the road for a 27 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Resch Center in Green Bay, WI on February 15, 2019.
Kelly Clarkson Meaning of Life Tour Live in Green Bay, WI
Kelly Clarkson announced her Meaning of Life tour dates on September 14, 2018 as part of her North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Nashville, Chicago and Dallas.
About Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson began her career in 2002 when she won the first season of American Idol. Soon after, she signed a record contract with RCA Records. Her debut single, A Moment Like This reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became country music's best-selling single of 2002. A year later she released her debut studio album, Thankful. Over the course of her career she has released eight albums and sold over 25 million albums worldwide. In 2002 she won her first music award for Best Selling Single of the Year. After that she has won over 65 additional awards.
In a recent interview Clarkson told Rolling Stone, "Meaning of Life is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it. Even while recording it, I couldn't wait for people to experience the music live, to not only hear it, but feel it. It has taken almost a year of planning, and I can't wait to see y'all on the road!"
Kelly Clarkson Tour Dates
January 24 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
January 25 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
January 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
February 1 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
February 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 9 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
February 14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
February 15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
February 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
February 21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
February 22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
February 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
February 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 2 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
March 7 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum
March 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 9 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
March 14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 15 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
March 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
March 28 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
March 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
