Kendrick Lamar Tickets on Sale for Pepsi Center in Denver, CO at Stub.Center

Kendrick Lamar Announced Tour Stop At Pepsi Center in Denver, CO.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2017 --Superstar hip hop artist, Kendrick Lamar, will bring his "The Damn. Tour" to Pepsi Center in Denver, CO on July 29.
Kendrick Lamar announced tour dates on April 24, 2017 for Pepsi Center in Denver, CO. Other tour stops for Kendrick Lamar The Damn. Tour dates include Detroit, Chicago and Seattle.
Kendrick Lamar shared a text message from his mom about his new album, "DAMN." He took to Twitter to share his mom's excitement. She said that the album is "the bomb" and "this is your best one (album) to me."
In 2011, Kendrick Lamar released his debut album, Section.80. Over the course of his career he has won 43 music awards. These awards include BET Awards, Grammy Awards and ASCAP Awards. His album, To Pimp a Butterfly, won a Grammy for Best Rap Album.
Fans can find Kendrick Larmar tickets at Pepsi Center in Denver, CO at Stub.Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday April 28 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at Stub.Center.
Kendrick Lamar 2017 Tour Dates:
05/05-07 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival
07/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d'été de Québec
07/07 - Quebec City, QC @ Plains Of Abraham
07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infitinite Energy Arena
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
07/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/26 – Aurburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Aurburn Hills
07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
