Kesha and Macklemore Concert Tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City

Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour Coming To Sprint Center In Kansas City on June 26, 2018.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2017 --Macklemore and Kesha will bring their Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour to Sprint Center in Kansas City on June 26, 2018.
Macklemore and Kesha announced their Adventures tour on Monday Dec. 11, 2017 beginning in the summer of 2018.
In a recent video promoting the tour Macklemore talks about how he is done with music and is wanting something new, something trendy. He says "I'm going to be a rollerblade coach." He continues to say "This is what the youth is doing." Kesha pulls up and tells Macklemore about a better idea, both of them going on tour.
Macklemore, released his debut album The Language of My World in 2005. Over the course of his career he has won over 20 music awards. Some of these awards include Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album and Rap Song of the Year.
Kesha, released her debut album, Animal in 2010. She quickly rose to fame then had battles with her management after court cases against her producer Dr. Luke for sexual assault, battery, sexual harassment and violations of business practices. Over the course of her career she has won over 15 awards. These awards include the Trailblazer Award, Top Rap Song and Best Female Singer.
The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour Dates
June 6 -- Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum
June 9 -- Las Vegas @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 -- Chula Vista, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 -- Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 -- Denver @ Pepsi Center
June 20 -- Dallas @ Starplex Pavilion
June 22 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 -- The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
July 10 -- Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 -- Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center
July 13 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 14 -- Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 -- Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
July 18 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 -- Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 25 -- Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 27 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 1 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
Aug. 2 -- Atlanta @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 4 -- Miami @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug. 5 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
