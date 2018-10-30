Kiss Tickets on Sale for Sprint Center in Kansas City at Event.Tickets

Kiss End of the Road Farewell Tour Tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2018 --Kiss is hitting the road for a 44 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on February 27, 2019.
Kiss End of the Road Farewell Tour Live in Kansas City, MO
Event.Tickets sells Kiss tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City.
Kiss announced their End of the Road Farewell Tour dates on October 29, 2018 as part of their North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Las Vegas, Memphis and Detroit.
About Kiss
Kiss has been self proclaimed as "the hardest working band in show business." They formed in 1973 and a year later they released their debut self-titled album. Throughout the years they have had several different musicians join the band. Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have remained dynamic duo in the band from the very start of the existance of the group. Over the course of their history they have won over 15 Metal Edge Awards including Album of the Year and Band of the Year. In 2014 they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after 40 years of being a band.
Fans can find Kiss tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City at Event.Tickets. Tickets go on sale on Friday November 2, 2018 and can be purchased any time before then without a membership at Event.Tickets.
Kiss End of the Road Farewell Tour Dates
January 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
February 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
February 2 – Tacoma, WA @Tacoma Dome
February 4 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
February 7 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
February 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
February 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
February 12 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
February 13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
February 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
February 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
February 19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
February 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
February 23 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
February 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake
February 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
March 6 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
March 7 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
March 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
March 10 – Moline, IL @ Mark of the Quad Cites
March 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
March 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 22 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
March 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 2 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
April 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
April 6 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
April 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
April 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 11 – Tampa, FL@ Amalie Arena
April 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
April 13 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC
