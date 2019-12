Lady Gaga Tickets on Sale for CentruryLink Center in Omaha, NE at MTC

Jackson Heights, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2017 --Grammy winning singer, Lady Gaga, will bring her Joanne World Tour to the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, NE on Saturday August 19th.



Lady Gaga announced tour dates following her epic Super Bowl performance. Other Joanne World Tour dates include Wrigley Field in Chicago, Kansas City and St. Louis.



Lady Gaga was excited to share the news of her Joanne World Tour, she told her fans on Twitter "I can't wait to bring #JOANNEWordTour to all of you. See you very soon! Xoxo, Joanne."



In 2008, Lady Gaga released her first album, The Fame. Since then she has become a multiplatinum recording artist. She has also won three Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album for The Fame Monster, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Short Form Music Video for Bad Romance.



Lady Gaga – Joanne World Tour



AUGUST

1 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

3 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

5 -- Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

8 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11 -- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

13 -- San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

15 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

19 -- Omaha, NB @ CenturyLink Center

21 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

23 -- Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

25 -- Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

28 -- New York, NY @ Citi Field



SEPTEMBER

1 -- Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

4 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

6 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

15 -- Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio Festival

22 -- Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

24 -- Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

26 -- Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

29 -- Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena



OCTOBER

1 -- Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3 -- Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

6 -- Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

9 -- London, UK @ O2 Arena

15 -- Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

17 -- Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

21 -- Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

23 -- Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

26 -- Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

28 -- Koln, DE @ Lanxess Arena



NOVEMBER

5 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

7 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

13 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

15 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

16 -- St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

19 -- Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

20 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

28 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

30 -- Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena



DECEMBER

1 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

3 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5 -- Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

8 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Cente

9 -- Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

12 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

14 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena



