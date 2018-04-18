Lauryn Hill Tickets on Sale for Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville at Event.Tickets

Lauryn Hill Tour Tickets for Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville On Sale at Event.Tickets.
R&B legend, Lauryn Hill, is hitting the road for her 20th anniversary Miseducation tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville on August 5, 2018.
Lauryn Hill announced tour dates on April 17, 2018 for her Miseducation Tour. Other 20th anniversary Miseducation Tour dates include Chicago, Miami and Atlanta.
Lauryn Hill retired several years ago. Kanye West was recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly saying, "I was uninspired since Lauryn Hill retired." She is now coming out of retirement to go on tour.
Lauryn Hill has been in many different projects from TV shows to guest starring on other artists albums. In 1994 she broke through with her band The Fugees. Their hit song Refugee became a massive hit for the band. This song was in constant rotation on MTV and pop radio stations across the US. In 1997 Lauryn Hill decided to start a solo career. Over the course of her career she has won nearly 50 music awards and sold nearly 20 million copies of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
Lauryn Hill 2018 Tour Dates:
04/29 – San Bernadino, CA @ Kaya Fest
06/01 – Greenwich, CT @ Greenwich International Film Festival
06/30 – Basseterre, SKN @ St. Kitts Music Festival
07/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/11 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier
07/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/20 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium
07/31 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
08/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre
08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
08/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Hotel
09/09 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/12 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09/14 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park
09/15 – Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center
09/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
