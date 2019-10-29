Lightspeed To Offer Zero Commission Through Their Lightspeed Lite Program

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage today announced Lightspeed Lite, a program that will allow domestic retail, non-professionals, to trade unlimited U.S. listed equities and ETFs for $0.* This new commission package will only be available on the new Lightspeed Mobile platform, which will be launched later this year.



"We strongly feel that serious, active, and professional traders require and value the tools and services Lightspeed provides through our core offering," said Farid Naib, Lime Brokerage's CEO. "We also want to acknowledge the audience of traders who want to join the Lightspeed family but need a competitive offering that eliminates cost as the barrier to entry."



The Lightspeed Lite program is targeted at those traders that need a reliable trading platform but value cost over the advanced trading features like level 2 quotes, scanners, and research.



The Lightspeed Lite program will allow clients the opportunity to trade using Lightspeed's mobile offering. These traders, if they are so inclined, can later graduate to Lightspeed's active trading offerings and enhanced customer service. Lightspeed will continue to concentrate on providing the features and functionalities that professional traders expect, the speed of desktop platforms, and various routing destinations that can be accessed through the firm's advanced trading platforms.



*Does not include OTCBB/penny stocks.



About Lightspeed Lite

Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago, Waltham, MA, and Platteville, WI our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Lightspeed is a division of Lime Brokerage, LLC.