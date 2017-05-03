Linkin Park Tickets on Sale for Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA 2017 at Stub.Center

Linkin Park Announces One More Light World Tour stop at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2017 --Linkin Park, will bring their One More Light World Tour to Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA on Wednesday August 2, 2017.
Stub.Center sells Linkin Park tickets at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA.
Linkin Park announced tour dates on May 2, 2017 for their One More Light World Tour. Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Toronto, Charlotte and Houston.
Brad Delson, Linkin Park guitarist, said in an interviews with Loudwire; "Our fans know how much love we put into our live show. They know how much we enjoy the connection when we play a fan favorite on stage. The emotional and sonic content of this new batch of songs is going to bring a whole new dimension to the show."
Over the course of the Linkin Park's career they have won 63 awards including Modern Rock Artist Of The Year from Billboard Music Awards, Favorite Alternative Artist from American Music Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.
Fans can find Linkin Park tickets for Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA at Stub.Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday May 12 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at Stub.Center.
Linkin Park One More Light Tour Dates
July 27 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 1 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 5 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 7 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 8 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage
August 10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
August 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 14 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
August 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheater
August 22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 25 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
August 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
August 28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
September 1 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 14 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
October 15 – Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
October 17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
October 18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
October 20 - San Diego, CA @Mattress Firm Amphitheater
October 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
