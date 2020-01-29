Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters – DSJ Global, Lead the Charge Across the USA as New Jobs Are Announced on East and West Coasts

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --In locations across America there is high demand for procurement and supply chain specialists who can support businesses to greater growth. From New York on the East Coast to San Francisco on the West Coast, as well as Boston Chicago and Dallas, DSJ Global works with a network for exceptional organisations and talented individuals to connect people and enterprises that can help the industry to grow. As a result, DSJ Global has become one of the most prominent logistics and supply chain recruiters in the country.



Specialist end-to-end supply chain recruitment takes time and requires in-depth expertise as well as an intense understanding of those who populate the industry. DSJ Global US is part of the Phaidon International group, partnering with more than 70 world-leading companies on a global basis supporting a more productive and better optimised approach to recruitment. The firm has also invested in building strong networks of candidates drawn from a wide variety of roles, including buyers and managers, engineers and logisticians.



Connecting the brightest talent with the businesses where those people can develop and grow is a key challenge right along the supply chain and one where DSJ Global is delivering specialist and effective support.

"DFJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain jobs in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



As one of the leading logistics and supply chain recruiters in the country, DSJ Global works across America, from Boston and New York to Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco. The firm partners with a diverse range of businesses, from small creative start-ups to powerful international brands, connecting forward thinking, highly qualified individuals to roles such as senior director of recruitment – retail – and strategic buyer. The need for talented candidates in technical operations, logistics, procurement and across the supply chain is growing exponentially as the supply chain environment because increasingly more complex and dispersed.



With more than 750 employees globally, DSJ Global is able to combine key local insight with an international perspective on end-to-end supply chain recruitment. It's also one of the few logistics and supply chain recruiters that recognises the expectations that individuals have in terms of getting as much from their careers in this industry as businesses expect from end-to-end supply chain management. This has meant reimagining the process of recruitment to ensure that it is fast, optimised and has the potential to open the door to a range of possibilities. Not only does this result in better outcomes for candidates but a more exclusive and viable resource businesses can use to solve one of the key challenges today: acquisition of great talent.



- DSJ Global is a specialist in end-to-end supply chain recruitment, covering 60+ countries worldwide and locations all over America. The firm creates innovative recruitment solutions for the entire sector, from supply chain and procurement, to technical operations and logistics, redefining the way that hiring is handled to optimise the process for all involved.